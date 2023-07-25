Kurt Christian Cort, 57, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 8:45 AM, Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
Kurt Christian Cort, 57, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 8:45 AM, Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Kurt's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Kurt was born May 22, 1966, in Florissant, MO to Henry Franklin Cort and Ruth Marie Reichert Cort.
Survivors include his son, Kurt Christian Cort Jr. of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Karl Cort (Barb) of Tacoma, WA; two sisters, Pam Hofmann (Don) of Greenville, IL, and Angie Barnard (Mike) of Ewing, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Kurt was preceded in death by his parents and one niece, Danielle Cort.
Professionally, Kurt was a machine operator at Watlow for many years.
Away from work, Kurt enjoyed all things Jeep and monster trucks. He enjoyed going on off road Jeep trail rides. In his younger years, Kurt liked spending his summers camping. Most of all, Kurt cherished moments spent with his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
