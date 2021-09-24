Kristina L. Bowers, 56, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 12:05 AM, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Missouri.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Kristina's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, September 27, 2021 at the funeral home.
Kristina was born July 19, 1965, in Quincy, Illinois to Eldon Bowers and Norma Lightle Bowers.
Kristina leaves behind the love of her life, Jim Lewis.
Other survivors include her parents, 2 children, Keri Johnson and Kasi Johnson both of Kansas City, Missouri, 2 brothers, Roger Bowen-Bowers (Angie) of Macomb, Illinois and Timothy Bowers of Hannibal, Missouri, 2 sisters, Treena Bowers Prior (Scott) of Louisiana, Missouri and Erin Bowers of St. Peters, Missouri, 6 grandchildren, Kamariaun, Kameridaun, Kaderiaun, Jaylianna, Kamdynn and Brandon and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kristina was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Scott Bowers, sister-in-law, Perri Richmond and 2 grandsons.
Kristina was a homemaker, formerly working professionally in manufacturing. She loved her home and feeding the squirrels and birds in her yard. She was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan, especially Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. When relaxing at home, Kristina would curl up and watch HGTV or Lifetime movies. She could cook anything but especially loved to make Rotel, chili or burgers on the grill. Kristina adored time with her family, particularly her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her many loved ones.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.