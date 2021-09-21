Kristina L. Bowers, 56, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, died September 18, 2021, at Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 27, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
