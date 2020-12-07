Kirk A. Morawitz

Kirk Anthony Morawitz, 52, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:30 PM, Friday, December 4, 2020 in Hollister, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Kirk’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
If you plan on attending the visitation, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC COVID-19 Guidelines.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside services and burial will be held at a later date at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Kirk was born February 8, 1968, in Hannibal, MO to Terry Lee Morawitz and Constance “Connie” Sue Epley Morawitz.
Survivors include his mother, Connie Durrell (William) of St. Peters MO and 1 son; Gavin L. Morawitz of Hannibal, MO.
Kirk was preceded in death by his father, Terry Lee Morawitz and his grandparents.
Professionally Kirk worked as a Union Carpenter.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. Kirk also liked looking for arrowheads and refinishing antiques.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
