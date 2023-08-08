Kingston Lavoy Richardson

Kingston Lavoy Richardson, 11, of Hannibal, MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hannibal Regional Hospital on August 2, 2023.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Bishop E.L. Warren will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.

