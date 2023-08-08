Kingston Lavoy Richardson, 11, of Hannibal, MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hannibal Regional Hospital on August 2, 2023.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Bishop E.L. Warren will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Kingston's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Thursday, at the funeral home.
Kingston was born March 12, 2012, in Columbia, MO to Kevin Richardson and Ruth Borndes, their first and only son.
Kingston is survived by his parents, Kevin Richardson and Ruth Borndes; one sister, Alaya Borndes-Greer; grandparents, Thomas Borndes, Teresa Borndes, Mary Donel and Patricia Richardson; great grandmother, Jane Carter; aunt and Godmother, Larissa Borndes; great aunt, Lisa Crow; two aunts, Cherrell Richardson and Ariel Richardson; three uncles, Aceon Mosley, Michael Borndes, and Jackie Richardson; special cousins, Colton Pinder and Ashante Carroll; and host of loving aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Kingston was preceded in death by his grandfather.
Kingston was curious, joyful, and loved getting into mischief, especially when Kevin and Ruth were least expecting it! His favorite things to eat were Chocolate Donuts, his favorite things to do were fishing, playing video games, riding dirt bikes and being outside with his friends. He loved playing hide and seek with the family dog, Lilly. Lilly watched over Kingston and the two were inseparable. Kingston was a bright spark and was destined to be a huge personality, even though his time on earth was cut tragically short.
Kingston was a member of The Cathedral of Worship in Quincy, IL.
Pallbearers will be Jabez Burton, David McClain, Michael McClain, Stephan Maddox, and Schalan Maddox.
Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Fesseden, Ethan Swanson, Ace Jones, Calvin Jones, Hunter Davis, Calvin Conrad, Dant'e Davis, and Ka'Marei Dvley.
