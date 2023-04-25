Kevin W. Sorrill, 69, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 10:33 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at his home in Hannibal, Mo.
Friends and Family are invited to Kevin's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
A Memorial Service will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
Kevin was born July 15, 1953, in Jacksonville, Ill., to Byron Edward Sorrill and Pauline Charlotte Walihan Sorrill.
He was married to Anita Lamb in 1988. She preceded him in death in 2005.
Survivors include his two children, Katie Jo Sorrill (Jeff Narramore) of Monroe City, Mo. and Levi Sorrill (Lindsay) of St. Louis, Mo.; one brother, Dennis Sorrill (Donna) of Versailles, Ill.; one sister, Lisé Williams of Jackson, Miss.; five grandchildren, Wayne, Alexys, Daniel, Grace and Leah; and his nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Melanie Cook.
Professionally, Kevin worked for a combined 40 years between Colorcraft Co., EMI Music and Verizon. He later retired as a line supervisor for Verizon.
Kevin loved being active in the community, he was a member of Whitetails Unlimited, Loafers Car Club and a board member for Leaps of Love. Kevin was very into old classic cars, especially his 1966 Ford Mustang, which he took great pride in. Kevin enjoyed going deer hunting, boating on the Illinois River, and watching the Chicago Cubs Baseball. He was an avid reader, Tom Clancy and John Grisham were a couple of his favorite authors. Most of all, Kevin loved his time with his family, especially his kids and grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leaps of Love.
