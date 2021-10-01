Kevin R. Sisson

Kevin Robert Sisson, 64, of New London, passed away at 5:27 am Friday, October 1, 2021, at his home in New London, MO.
Kevin was born September 8, 1957, in St. Charles, MO to Kendall and Janet (McCullom) Sisson. He was married to Debbie Street on July 5, 1980, in Elsberry, MO.
Survivors include his parents, Kendall & Janet Sisson; wife, Debbie Sisson of New London, MO; his children, Keith Sisson (Katie) of Troy, MO, and Robyn Sisson of Manchester, MO; grandchildren Maggie & Kendall Sisson; and brother Craig Sisson (Lucy) of Kirksville, MO.
Kevin was preceded in death by his lifelong friend, Randy Michael Robbins.
Kevin served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Nimitz from December 1974 through November 1977.
Kevin worked for 32 years in the machine shops around St. Louis. The last 16 years of his career he worked for Tom Abbott of Abbott Tool & Die in O'Fallon, MO. He proudly obtained his GED at the age of 55 in Shelby County, MO. As a man who loved the outdoors, he enjoyed both deer & turkey hunting. Kevin treasured the time he spent with his family, especially camping and fishing with his kids and grandkids.
Kevin and Debbie moved on the bluff above the Salt River in New London 2 years ago where they enjoy the neighbors and wildlife.
