Kevin M. Dunbar, 40, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:35 am Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Tom Day will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the funeral home.
Kevin was born May 14, 1981, in Hannibal, MO to Mike and Judy Duncan Dunbar.
Survivors include his father, Mike Dunbar (Sue) of Hannibal, MO, 2 children Madalyn and Imelia Dunbar both of Hannibal, MO; a special aunt Tammy Riley of Hannibal, MO; 1 sister Christina Bogue of Chicago, IL; 1 grandchild Henry Lewellen and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents and his mother Judy Dunbar.
A poetic soul, Kevin loved to read especially non-fiction like Oscar Wilde, who he liked to quote often. Kevin wrote poetry and enjoyed such past-times as walking barefoot in the creek during Missouri’s hot summers, target shooting, and camping at Wakonda State Park with his family. He also loved traveling and camping out West, where he visited Yellowstone, Devil’s Tower, South Dakota and the Grand Canyon. One to appreciate older things, he began collecting antique toys, knives, and glassware. Kevin turned his passion for collecting into a business by buying and selling most of the items he found. Most of all, Kevin truly cherished the moments he was able to spend with his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Sims, Nick Riley, Justin “Turtle” Caldwell, Kelly Bruce, Randy Brown and Jay Bogue.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Todd Bogue, Justin Sims, Derek Smith, Otis Gauch and Michael Barnhill.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.