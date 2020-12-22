Kevin L. Collins, 58, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:19 am Monday, December 21, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO . Pastor Lindell Robbins will officiate. Burial will be at St. Jude’s Cemetery in Monroe City, MO
Friends and Family are invited to Kevin’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be 10:00 AM from 11:00 AM , December 28, 2020 at the funeral home.
If you plan on attending the funeral service or visitation, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC COVID-19 Guidelines.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Celebration Home in Hannibal, MO.
Kevin was born March 6, 1962, in Chicago, IL to Prince Albert Collins, Jr. and Doris Macgruder Mims.
Survivors include his mother, Doris Mims, 2 daughters, Endia Collins of Hannibal, MO, Kenda Hollins of Natchez, MS, step-sister, Alexis Renee Kinsberry of Atlanta, GA, step-brother, Robin Collins of Baton Rouge, LA, step-sister, Darlene Sanders Thomas of Texas, step- sister, Millicent Grant of Texas, grandson, Kendrell Hollins, and granddaughter, Kelena Hollins.
Also surviving is girlfriend Robin Sharp of 19 years.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother, auntie and uncle.
Kevin enjoyed watching Football of any team, Batman, Scifi-Twilight movies, Fox & CNN News, and especially enjoyed time spent with family and friends.
Kevin was Christian by faith and a member of Union Baptist Church of Quincy, IL.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Osbourne, Patrick Minter, John Perkins, Paul Sharp, and Robert White.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tracey Dorsey, Robert Dorsey, Harry Perkins, and Orville Minter
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.