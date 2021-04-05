Kevin E. Munger

Kevin Eugene Munger, 61, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 12:05 PM, Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home.
A Memorial Service will be held at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home on Friday, April, 9 at 11 AM. Nathan Munger will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Kevin’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Friday, April 9, from 10-11 AM at the funeral home.
Kevin was born September 13, 1959, in Hannibal, MO to Eugene W. Munger and Marynell Willett Munger.
He was married to Tracie V. Simms on May 6, 1983 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his mother, Marynell Munger of Hannibal, MO, 2 children, Corey N. Munger (Jessica Schindler) of Frankford, MO, and Regan Brooks of Canton, MO, 1 sister, Virginia Ann Howes (Rocky) of Hannibal, MO, 1 brother, Jeffrey Scott Munger (Maribel) of Columbia, MO. He is also survived by 1 grandchild, Trinity Rose Brooks and 1 expectant grandchild in May, Oaklynn Mae Munger, 1 niece, 1 nephew and 1 great niece.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Eugene W. Munger and 1 son, Erick Eugene Munger.
Professionally Kevin worked as an optician for over 35 years at Duffen’s Optical Later, he was the owner and operator of Big River Janitorial.
Kevin loved to go fishing. Fly fishing with his son at Bennett Springs were some of his favorite memories.
Kevin was a mountain man. He loved traveling out West to see the Grand Tetons National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Jacksonhole, Wyoming. He also enjoyed trips to Chicago to go to legendary blues club Buddy Guy’s Legends. Kevin was a “selfie king” and loved taking selfie pictures on his cell phone. He loved the outdoors and planted many trees. Kevin grew bountiful peach, apricot, pear and apple trees. He also had a garden and planted many flowers.
Kevin had a wide array of music genres he listened to. He enjoyed blues music and classic rock bands like The Who, AC/DC, Aerosmith and Eric Clapton, to name a few. Kevin had a sweet tooth and craved chocolate ice cream, Ding Dongs and Zingers. He was an avid reader and loved the thrill of reading murder mysteries.
Most of all Kevin loved life. Time spent with family was the most important thing, and he cherished every moment spent with his children and grandchild.
Kevin attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.