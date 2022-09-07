Kevin D. Robb

Kevin Dale Robb, 45, of Bowling Green, MO passed away at 2:15 PM, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
There are no services planned at this time. The family will host a Life Celebration for Kevin at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Kevin was born May 24, 1977, in Fayette, MO to William "Bill" Robb and Linda Rugg Robb.
Other survivors include his parents, Bill and Linda Robb; three children, Abby, Lexi, and Mara; his fiancé, Amanda Krajewski and their special dog, Pedro. Kevin is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Virginia Waid; grandfather, Dale Robb; and grandparents, H.D Rugg and Ruby Rugg.
One of Kevin’s first jobs was at the Mark Twain Cave in Hannibal as a guide. This experience sparked an interest in caves for Kevin. He always enjoyed opportunities to explore Mark Twain Cave, Cameron Cave and other caves.
Later Kevin accepted a position at the Women’s Prison in Vandalia, MO. Following this job, Kevin joined the BNSF railroad as a conductor until his health required that he retire.
Kevin will be remembered as a very talented person that loved to joke and do impersonations from his favorite movies. A gifted musician, Kevin played both the guitar and trumpet. He enjoyed the music of the 1960’s and 70’s and his favorites included the Beatles, Queen and Jim Croce. A lover of movies, Kevin enjoyed comedies and anything Star Wars related. Reading, watching St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and spending time with his favorite pug, Pedro made Kevin smile. Most of all Kevin cherished the times he shared with his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
