Kent J. Saxbury, 74, of New Canton, Illinois, passed away at Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 at Shearer Cemetery in New Canton, Illinois. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, July 9, 2021 at the funeral home. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
