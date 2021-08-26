Kenny Fugate, 80, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:27 AM, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 7:00 PM, Monday, August 30, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Kenny's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, August 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Kenneth was born February 25, 1941, in Hannibal, Missouri to Tim Fugate and Nannie B. Gibbons Fugate. He was married to Sharon Clark Fugate in 1959. She survives.
Other survivors include his 6 children, Michelle Fugate, Kathy Murphy, Mary Reynold, Kenneth "JR" Fugate, Brenda Preston, Donald Fugate and Missy Wilson, 29 grandchildren, 85 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and 1 special great grandchild, Austin Fugate.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, 1 daughter, Marcella Charlton, 1 infant son and 7 siblings, Marcella Jones, Erma Hagan, John Fugate, Jimmie Fugate, Bo "Jack" Fugate, Obbie "Oliver" Fugate and Donnie Fugate.
Professionally, Kenny worked as a welder for over 30 years. When he had time off, he would take his grandchildren to the Mississippi River, fishing and camping at the River Cabin. Kenny's favorite drink was a whiskey and sprite or a cold beer. He loved indulging in bacon, eggs, breakfast hash, cabbage, sausage, carrots or a big bowl of Hobo Soup! Kenny enjoyed watching Me TV, Steve Wilco, Jerry Springer, Price is Right and Sanford and Son, when relaxing at home. Working on the old Dodge in Austin's garage was also a favorite past time of Kenny's. Kenny cherished his family, especially time with his grandkids and will be missed by his many loved ones.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice or simply take your grandchild fishing in honor of Kenny.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.