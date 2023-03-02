Kenneth Wayne Kendall Sr., 84, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 5:40 PM, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at his son’s home in Center, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Chris Kuenzle will officiate.
Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Shield American Legion Post #55 will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Kenneth 's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the funeral home.
Kenneth was born July 4, 1938, in Hannibal, MO to Ralph C. Kendall and Thelma L. Yohn Kendall.
He was married to Barbara A. Treaster on October 14, 1960, in Rensselaer, MO. She survives.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Kimberly R. Kendall of St. Charles, MO, and Kenny Kendall Jr. (Susan) of Center, MO; his sister, Sandra Mundle (Albert) of Hannibal, MO; four grandchildren, Brittany McNeal (James Howard), Kaylee Kendall (Blake Hobart), Kyle Kendall, and Kelsey Calnan (Matthew); and two great grandchildren.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Judy Kendall.
Kenneth was a Christian by Faith.
Professionally, Kenneth worked as a Quality Control Foreman at Atlantic Building. He later worked for Tom Boland Ford serving as a driver and as Tom Boland's right-hand man. Whatever was needing to be done, Kenneth was the man for the job. He was always ready to perform whatever duty was needed. After several years Kenneth later retired from Tom Boland Ford.
Kenneth was a National Guard Veteran serving eight years as a member of the Missouri National Guard during the Vietnam from 1956-1964.
An avid outdoorsman, Kenneth loved being outside boating, fishing, gardening, mowing, and tinkering around on cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Kenneth enjoyed traveling to his favorite gambling spots, Las Vegas on several occasions and then later in life, Tunica MS where he and Barbara visited twice a year. Kenneth loved to eat, chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, beef jerky, tenderloins, and supreme pizza, were just a few of his favorites. He also loved to frequent the local fast-food restaurants enjoying them all on a regular basis. Kenneth was a friendly, caring, witty, fun-loving guy and was well known for being a jokester. He loved having fun with people and just enjoyed being around his friends. Most of all, Kenneth loved and cherished his time spent with his family and will be missed dearly by his family and by anyone who knew him.
Pallbearers will be Don Bangert, Richard Treaster, Rick Skinner, Bobby Boland, Tony Rhoades, Kenny Kendall Jr., and Carl Treaster.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice.
