Kenneth W. Wegehoft, 67, passed away in his sleep at home on Saturday, January 2, 2021.
Known to his friends as "Ken", Kenneth was born in Hannibal, Mo. to Kathleen and Kenneth Wegehoft, Jr. He attended Hannibal High School while working with his father and mother on the family farm in Ralls County, Mo.
Kenny was an avid pilot and sport-vehicle enthusiast with additional interests in computers, music, photography, and amateur radio. A man of many talents, he dedicated most of his career to overseeing process operations at the Hannibal Cement Plant. One co-worker was known to say, "He's the best boss I ever had." There is no doubt he made a significant and positive impact to the lives of the many who knew him. He will be missed.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Deborah; his son, Jacob T. Wegehoft; his mother, Kathleen J. Wegehoft; and a brother, Roger V. Wegehoft.
Private services and cremation were held via Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal, Missouri (573- 221-8148). Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, all services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kenny’s name to the charity of your choice.
Jacob, his son, writes of his father: "Kenny was a good father. He gave me the space and freedom to find my own self. He took me all across the country on numerous adventures - just us two. He taught me how to drive a car, a boat, and even fly a plane! He gave me a lot of firsts: my first bicycle, my first computer, and my first guitar, and my first motorcycle just to name a few. I know that he made a lot of sacrifices to give me the things he never had, and I am so grateful to him for that. He wasn't just a father - he was a friend. We had great times together and loved a lot of the same things. We'd even say the same thing at the same time. I always admired him for his strength, his intelligence and his humor - and for always making me feel loved. I miss him every day. I love you, Dad. -Jake"