Kenneth Wilfred Ryan, age 97, of Monroe City passed away Thursday morning, August 12, 2021 at Monroe City Manor.
Visitation will be Monday, August 16, from 12 p.m. until time of services at Holy Rosary Catholic church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri are handling the arrangements. For your safety and the safety of the Ryan family, if you plan on attending the visitation or Mass, please wear a mask and practice COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Kenneth was born in Grantsdale, Montana, April 7, 1924, to Lewis Ryan and Vivian (Vance) Ryan in the home of his maternal grandparents. He was raised by his father and paternal grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth (Klein) Ryan following the death of his mother in 1925. Kenneth moved to Marion County, Missouri, in September, 1924. He was a lifetime grain and cattle farmer raising registered black-angus cattle until his retirement in 2003.
Kenneth was drafted into the US Army in 1944 serving the 124th Cavalry Regiment, which was the last cavalry division of the US Army. He served his country in World War II in China, Burma and India. Kenneth was an agent for the Farmers Mutual Insurance Company for over twenty years.
Kenneth was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Monroe City, a member of Knights of Columbus, Farmers Elevator, Missouri Angus Association and served on the board of Monroe City Manor.
On November 7, 1981, Kenneth married Minnie Rockwood James, who preceded him in death in 2002.
Kenneth was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth (Klein) Ryan and his maternal grandparents, John and Ethel Vance; his step-mother, Rose Ellen (Kelly Hightower) Ryan, his step-brother, Parker J. Hightower and a step-son, Charles E. James.
He is survived by a step-sister-in-law, Jane Hightower, Oklahoma; one step-daughter and step son-in-law, Connie Broemmer (Don) of Hannibal. He is survived by four step-nieces: Kelly Hightower (Mike) Oklahoma; Monica Allen (Richard); Oklahoma; Samanda Kilgo (Chuck), Oklahoma and two step-nephews, Joe Hightower (Linda), Wisconsin; Lance Hightower and wife, Oklahoma. Also surviving Kenneth are four step-granddaughters, Lisa Davidson (Lowell), Florida; Rebecca Frisella, St. Louis; Tammy Saitta (Joe), Kansas; Shawna Roberts, Weatherby Lake,
and one step-grandson, Charles E. James (Meghan), Kansas. He had 15 step-great grandchildren, numerous cousins, step-great nieces and step-great nephews. Online condolences can be made at garnerfuneralchapel.com.