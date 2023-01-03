Kenneth R. Zeiger, age 80, of Seguin, Texas, passed away on January 1, 2023. He was born on September 18, 1942 in Hannibal, Missouri to Frances May (Hill) and Billy R. Zeiger.

Kenneth enlisted in the United States Air Force at 18 years of age in Hannibal, Missouri and for the next 20 years, traveled all over the world. He served in the Aleutian Islands, Germany, Massachusetts, Georgia and Nebraska. He married Michela in 1962. After retirement, he became a member of the Roadrunners RV Group and was well traveled. Port Aransas was one of his favorite places. He did go back to visit his family in Missouri every year.

