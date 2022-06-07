Kenneth P. Smith

Kenneth Paul Smith, age 71, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 3:55 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Grand View Funeral Home. Rev Jason Young will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Kenneth's life will be held 10:00 am until 11:00 am Friday at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Kenneth was born on July 5, 1950, in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Paul Smith and Mary Holtshouser.
He was united in marriage to Linda Smith on July 27, 1984 in Hannibal.
Survivors include His Wife, Linda, His Grandson Daren (Alicia) Clark, of Lovell, WY, Step-Grandson Rheid (Kassandra) LaFave, of Eloia, MO, Step-Grandson Jonathan (Brooke) LaFave,of Eolia, MO, Three Great Grandchildren, Braxlyn Clark, Dean Paul Clark, and Lilly Verplancke Clark. And some very dear friends, who are considered family; Gladys (Jeff) Earnest, Ron and Margie Greenup, Shorty and Edna Shrum, Ruth and Elmer Dixon, and Johnny Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary, Daughter, Mary Louise Smith LaFave, Son Gerald Alain Kinnaird.
Professionally Kenneth worked 30 years and retired from Cosmoflex finishing out his career as their lead maintenance man. He was known as "Smokebreak Smith" with his toolbox train. He was one of the only ones who knew how to fix everything and keep it running.
Kenneth had a very tight knit family. Through all the hard times, and good times, they bonded together in such a way that it didn't matter how you became part of it, you were a member, and that meant that you belonged to something special. He had a very dry sense of humor and would pull a joke on you at every opportunity. Hunting and fishing were his passion. But what made all of these things complete to Kenneth was that he shared them with the young man that meant the most to him in all the world, Daren. He raised Daren and from the early age of six was teaching him to hunt, fish, and understand how life worked. Daren described Kenneth as his idol. And Kenneth will be forever missed.
Pallbearers will be the Grand View Staff
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Kenneth memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
