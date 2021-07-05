Kenneth P. Hartsock

Kenneth Paul Hartsock, 87, of Hannibal, passed away at 2:18 PM Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Kenneth 's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday July 7, 2021, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM Thursday July 8, 2021, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Reverend John Tischer and Reverend Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial with Full Military Rites by Emmett J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Kenneth was born June 13, 1934, in Hannibal, MO to Russell H. and Velma Margaret Cawthon Hartsock. He was married to Judy Ann Wrought September 29, 1973, in Long Beach California. She survives.
Survivors include his Wife, Judy Hartsock of Hannibal, MO; 1 daughter Michele Hutchens (Paul); 3 grandchildren Sarah Bush (Stewart), Jacob Hutchens, and Jared Hutchens; 2 great grandchildren Claire and Alexander Bush; 3 nephews Wes Tischer (Eloise), David Tischer (Lynn), and Darell Tischer (Lori); 1 niece Lisa Carter (Perry) and several great nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his Parents, 1 sister Bonnie (Dale) Tischer, and one son Mark Edward Benson.
Kenneth served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. During his career he worked in Production Control at Honneywell Inc. in Los Angeles California. He retired from Honeywell in 1989. Kenneth was a man who liked to stay busy so, in retirement, he chose to work for Watlow in Hannibal, MO for many more years.
Kenneth enjoyed his yearly trips to Las Vegas spending time at the Sands Casino or trips over to spend time on Lake Havasu fishing with his friend Jerry Baxter. A very organized man, his garage was kept very neat and orderly so that he could start any woodworking project with ease and tinker on machines, usually with Wes Tischer. His beloved dog Tinkerbell, a white and tan Eskimo mix, was often by his side. Kenneth was a fun-loving guy who often told jokes and played good natured practical jokes. He loved his family and enjoying time with his daughter and grandchildren.
Kenneth was a former member of Southside Christian Church and current member of Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Perry Carter, Wes Tischer, David Tisher, Darell Tischer, Austin Carter, and Dalton Hawkinson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clover Road Christian Church or NEMO Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.