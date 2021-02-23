Kenneth “Kenny” Gene Martin, 64, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 10:49 PM, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his home.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 26, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no visitation.
If you plan on attending the visitation or funeral services, please wear a mask and practice all COVID-19 Physical Distancing Guidelines.
Kenny was born October 13, 1956.
Kenny enjoyed reading magazines and he was a NASCAR fan. McDonald’s cheeseburger, diet coke and the color orange were a few of Kenny’s favorites. Kenny also liked motorcycles and cars and loved the staff that took care of him at Overhill Rescare.
