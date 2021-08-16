Kenneth E. Hudson

Kenneth Edward Hudson, 101, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 7:30 AM, Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Graveside Services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri. Deacon Troy Egbert will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
Kenneth was born August 19, 1919, in Palmyra, Missouri, to Everett Hudson and Anna Shear Hudson. He was married to Evelyn M. Bush Hudson on June 10, 1941. She preceded him in death on June 30, 2006.
Survivors include his 4 children, Juanita Allen (Gary), Robert Hudson (Linda), Ronald Hudson and Kenny Hudson, (Stella), 2 sisters, Marie Thorington and Alma Johnston, 1 brother, Ted Hudson (Theresa), 13 grandchildren, Craig Allen (Mary), Scott Hudson, Robbie Hudson, Ryan Hudson (Jenifer), Kasey Hudson, Matt Hudson (Brooke), Kim Inlow (Randy), Kristen Rickey, Rhonda Thompson (Shane) Lisa Zumwalt (Daniel), Lora Culp (Ralph), Lindsay Rickey (Brad) and Erin Hinds (Brian), 34 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and special friends, Carol and Bill Haden, Daryll Riefecel, George Moore and Steve Fisher.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, 1 son, James, 1 sister, Margaret and 7 brothers, Arthur, Clarence, Urban, Paul, Harold, Herman and Gilbert.
Professionally, Kenneth farmed his own dairy farm for years. He served his country in World War II and was always willing to tell a war story. When he wanted to relax, Kenneth would go coon hunting or fishing. He was known as a dancing fool and often loved to do the Jitterbug! Living until nearly 102, Kenneth always resided at home and cared for himself. He loved his big family and will be missed by so many.
Kenneth was a Catholic by faith.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth’s Grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Future Farmer’s of America-Mark Twain Chapter or Donor’s Choice.
