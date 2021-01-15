Kenneth C McKinley, 82, of Hannibal, died Jan. 13, 2021 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, Mo. Memorial Service with Full Military Rites will be 10 a.m., Jan. 20, at Lewis Brothers Funeral chapel in Palmyra.
Hannibal, Mo.
Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 6:02 pm
Kenneth C McKinley, 82, of Hannibal, died Jan. 13, 2021 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, Mo. Memorial Service with Full Military Rites will be 10 a.m., Jan. 20, at Lewis Brothers Funeral chapel in Palmyra.