Kenneth A. Schluckebier, 91, of Palmyra, Mo., died April 13th, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Services will be April 21, at 10:30 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, with full military honors by American Legion Post #174 Boots-Dickson. Visitation will be April 20th, Palmyra, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra.
Palmyra, Mo.
