Ken Spurgeon, 79, of Shelbina, MO passed away at 10:17 pm Monday, December 7, 2020 at Willow Care Center in Hannibal, MO.
Ken was born May 17, 1941, in Owensville, MO to Ralph Spurgeon Sr. and Elsie Mae Parrish Spurgeon. He attended North Fork grade school and graduated from Shelbina High School in 1959. He was very proud of the time spent there on the basketball, football, and track teams.
He married Judy Friedlein Spurgeon on June 10, 1961, she preceded him in death on April 14, 2004. Also surviving is former wife and friend, Kathy Spurgeon.
Other survivors include his daughters, Lori Decker of Shelbina, MO, and Melissa Mangrum of Riverview, FL; grandson, Ethan Decker of Hamilton, MO; granddaughter, Cami Decker of Shelbyville MO, and one brother, Keith Spurgeon (Deanna) of Cuba, MO.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Judy, infant son Curtis Lee Spurgeon, and brothers Ralph Spurgeon, Jr., and Robert Spurgeon.
Ken and Judy lived and raised their family in Hannibal, MO. Ken’s professional career was a general manager of heavy truck sales at Tom Boland Ford for 25 plus years. After he retired from Bolands, he and Judy bought land in Sullivan, MO on the Meramec River and started Sar-a-nac Springs campground and river floating business with his brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Deanna.
When Judy’s health began to fail, they built a house south of Monroe City. They started an automobile restoration business doing paint chips and windshield cracks for several local car dealerships.
Ken enjoyed fishing, camping, and gardening, especially raising and eating strawberries. One of his favorite places was at Plant City, Florida where he could have strawberries any time he wanted. He was known for buying old Ford 8N’s and refurbishing them. He was a very private person but his greatest love was his family.
Ken was a member of Hunnewell Mission Church. He and Judy were members of Stoutsville Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe City Nutrition Center, Shelbina Nutrition Center, or Monroe County Cancer Supporters.
