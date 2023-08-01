Kelly Vaughn Murphy, age 61, of Hannibal, MO formerly of La Grange, MO passed away, Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Kelly was born in Quincy, IL on September 13, 1961, a son of Elizabeth Jean Waganer and Delbert Glen Murphy. He spent his childhood in LaGrange, MO and attended both Palmyra and Highland High Schools. He obtained his general education diploma and attended Vatterot College where he became licensed in heating, cooling, and refrigeration. He moved to Woodward, Oklahoma where he worked for Triad Drilling Company from 1980 to 1988, and married Teresa Wederski in November 1982, with whom he had four children. He returned to LaGrange where he worked maintenance at LaGrange Senior Housing and operated Murphy Construction and Roofing. He later moved to Hannibal, where he worked for Levering Heath Care Systems and married Kathy Fugate on June 26, 2011, and gained three stepchildren. He resided in Hannibal until his death. Kelly was a lifelong fan of Cardinals baseball and Mizzou football, he enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, camping, and being outdoors, and was a world traveler who enjoyed frequent cruises and trips to Florida with his wife, mother, siblings, and children.
