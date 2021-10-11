Kelly Annette Bullins Bremmer, 55, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 7:25 AM, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, October 15, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tom Lemons will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Kelly’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Kelly was born December 14, 1965, in Winston Salem, North Carolina, to Bobby Ray Bullins and Betty Loftis Bullins.
Kelly was married to Warren Dale Bremmer on August 5, 1999 in North Carolina. He survives.
Other survivors include her daughter, Holly Bremmer of Hannibal, Missouri; father-in-law, Jack Bremmer; mother-in-law, Joyce Dunkle and step father-in-law, Bobby Dunkle; brother-in-law, Michael Bremmer; sister-in-law, LeighAnn Hawn; and 3 aunts, Susan Connors, Loretta Loftis and Tilda Stovall.
Kelly was preceded in death by her parents.
Kelly worked professionally at Lowes in Customer Service and was a devoted Christian, by faith. If you knew Kelly, you knew she was a wonderful cook! From her awesome meat loaf to her Bisquick Chicken, which was a family favorite, Kelly could make just about anything. She loved watching home decor shows, Paula Dean and other cooking shows, specializing in southern cuisine. When relaxing at home, Kelly enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, particularly if they were of the North Carolina mountains or coast line. One of her most favorite places was Kure Beach. Kelly’s family and friends will forever miss the space she filled in their lives.
Pallbearers will be Michael Bremmer, Lance Bremmer, Kevin Bremmer, Eddie Bremmer, Aaron Lippincott and Michael Ligon..
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Bremmer College Education Fund.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.