Keith A. Robison, 68, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:27 AM Monday, February 20, 2023, at his home in New London, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Alex Gabriel will officiate. Rev. Doug Job will assist.
Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Keith's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Keith was born June 16, 1954, in Hannibal, MO to Joseph Franklin Robison and Mariann Lidgard Robison.
He was married to Sherri Sorrell on March 15, 1997, in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his four children, Rachel Litteken (Chris) of Hannibal, MO, Jonathan Robison (Kayla Grier) of Hannibal, MO, Collin Dobson (Marie) of Rolla, MO, and Devan Dobson (Ryan Dent) of Independence, MO; his two brothers, Kent Robison (Marsha) of St. Louis, MO, and Kip Robison (Rhonda) of Saverton, MO; his sister, Kim Ahrens (Cliff) of Hannibal, MO; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Deming, Elsie Grier, Everett Robison, Henry Dobson, and Charlotte Dobson; his father-in-law, T.W. Sorrell of Kirksville, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents and one niece, Kelly Robison.
Professionally, Keith worked as a storeroom attendant at American Cyanamid and later at BASF from which he retired.
Keith loved to watch Mizzou football and basketball. St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Blues hockey and Kansas City Chiefs football were also his favorites. A smooth bourbon, fishing, and spending time with good friends. He enjoyed golfing and was dedicated to keeping his lawn immaculate. Keith loved to grill for his family, and he had the best recipe for homemade burgers and his famous chili, using a combination of numerous spices only known the Keith. Trips to Branson, Silver Dollar City, the Bass Pro Shop and time with family were among Keith’s most enjoyed. A long-time member and leader of Hannibal Y Men’s Club. Keith especially enjoyed volunteering during the Fourth of July when the group put on the Hannibal’s Mud Volleyball. A devoted husband, dad and brother, Keith will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pallbearers will be Bill Hams, Mike Wood, Kurt Allen, Ted Sampson, Matt Buehler, and Chris Litteken.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Hannibal Y Men's Club.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, First Christian Church, Cuddle Cat Rescue, NEMO Humane Society, or the Hannibal Y Men's Club.
