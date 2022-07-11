Keelo T. Strickland

Keelo Trayvon Strickland, 16, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:18 PM, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Clarksville, TN.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, July 15, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Keelo's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Friday, July 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Keelo was born January 5, 2006, in Hannibal, MO to Marvin Lee Abbey and Mary Louise Strickland.
Survivors include his parents of Hannibal, MO; four brothers, Keyana Strickland, Jordan O'Neil Strickland, Roger Abbey, and Jamie Luckett; three sisters, Jessica Renee Strickland, Sabrina Abbey, and Kayann Abbey; grandmothers, Rosie Ann Strickland of Hannibal, MO, and Margaret Ann McGruder of Hannibal, MO. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Keelo was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ernest Strickland, Sr., and Robert Abbey; uncle, Steven Abbey; aunts, Linda Abbey, and Julia Abbey-Johnson.
Keelo was a student at Hannibal High School. He enjoyed eating his favorite McChicken sandwiches, shooting pool, and Snapchat. He loved his shoes, in particular his Nikes. Keelo also loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Maxwell, Stacy Strickland, Jordan Strickland, Markell Strickland, Keyana Strickland, and Kizzy Abbey.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Timez Thomas, Jessica Strickland, and Mo McGruder.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Keelo.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
