Kay Elledge, 77, of Louisiana, Mo passed away at 5:30 am, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Grand View Funeral Home. A visitation celebrating Kay’s life will be held at 10:00 am until time of service.
Kay was born on April 17, 1944, in Manchester, England, the daughter of John and Marion (Hayes) Hawkins.
She was united in marriage to Gerald Lee Elledge on September 5, 1993.
Survivors included Husband, Gerald Lee Elledge of Louisiana. One Son, Derrick David, 2 Step-sons, Terry Elledge, Russell Elledge; Daughter, Marnee Lyn David; Five Grandsons: Allen Erby, Shay Elledge, Tyler Elledge, Brandon Fultz, Matthew Elledge; Three Granddaughters: Alex Fultz, Kenzie David, Kylee Elledge; a Niece, Shannon Wright; and her son Wyatt Wright; and a long list of dear friends, "You know who you are!"
She was preceded in death by Father and Mother, John and Marion Hawkins; her sister Sherry Hawkins and her daughter Ronda Fultz.
When Kay was just a small child she, along with her sister Sherry and her mother Marion, boarded the majestic Queen Mary and sailed for the United States.
Kay was full of life. She was the quiet person in the room who didn't miss a thing and brought light and joy to everyone around her. Her smile could disarm the toughest person. Kay loved many things, she was an avid fisher "woman" and would go fishing with her husband Jerry at every opportunity. She was a talented Jewelry designer, and made her own jewelry. Kay loved to travel and had many adventures on the motorcycle as well as traveling overseas. Kay truly loved, most of all, her family. She loved spending time with her kids, grand kids, and most of all, the love of her life, Jerry!
Pallbearers are: Derrick David, Terry Elledge, Russell Elledge, Shay Elledge, Tyler Elledge, Allen Erby, Derek Fultz.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James E Cary Cancer Center in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Kay's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
