Mrs. Kathy S. (Ruhl) Stenson, 70, of Oak Run, Illinois passed away 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her home after a short battle with cancer.
She was born in Hannibal, Missouri on March 29, 1951 to Phillip Neil and Alta Jane (Piper) Ruhl. She married the love of her life, Timothy B. Stenson at Bishop Hill, Illinois on March 28, 1975.
Surviving is her devoted husband of 46 years, Tim, her sisters, Robin (and Bill) McNamara of Ridge Crest, California and Jane (and Jeff) Frazier of Oak Run, a brother, Neil (and Joy) Ruhl of Knoxville, Illinois and her two loving Cocker Spaniels, Danny and Scarlet. She is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and special friends including, Cheryl and Charlie Lonorgan, Pat Carle, John Burnside, and Jean Pardeck-Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Stanley M. Ruhl.
Kathy graduated from Carrollton High School, Carrollton, Missouri in May of 1969 and graduated from Central Missouri State University with a degree in Accounting in May of 1973. She worked at Wabco in Peoria, Illinois, Gross Galesburg, Quad City Auto Auction, Iron Horse Enterprise, Peoria Civic Center and Bailey Excavating/ Roto Rooter. Kathy was a lifelong reader and loved books. She loved crossword puzzles, live acoustic music and traveling to Wisconsin.
As Kathy requested, cremation will be accorded. There will be no visitation or memorial service. Memorials may be made to Oak Run First Responders, Knox County Humane Society or Galesburg Public Library Foundation.