Kathryn V. Wilkerson

Born on a farm in Palmyra, MO, Kathryn Virginia Wilkerson, 98, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 8:04 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Monroe City Manor Care Center in Monroe City, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Kathryn's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the church.
Kathryn was born January 3, 1924, in Palmyra, MO to Edward Charles Kroeger and Lorene Gash Kroeger.
She was married to Howard Lee Wilkerson on December 31, 1944, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1998.
Survivors include her two children, Patricia Rivera of Monroe City, and Charles Wilkerson (Beverly) of Sedalia, MO; six grandchildren, Rebecca St. Clair (Curt) of New London, MO, Kimberly Hays (Chad) of Monroe City, MO, Jennifer Walker (Mark) of Sedalia, MO, Mark Wilkerson (Amy) of Seattle, WA, John Wilkerson (Adrianne) of Lansing, MI, and Matthew Wilkerson (Teodora) of Hermosa Beach, CA; 12 great grandchildren, Courtney Berghager (Levi), Casey St. Clair (Kristen), Makenzie Hays, Marissa Hays, Nolan Walker, Natalie Walker, Liam Wilkerson, Olin Wilkerson, Issac Wilkerson, Elaina Wilkerson, Emma Wilkerson-Sanchez, and Maya Wilkerson-Sanchez; and two great great grandchildren, Maesyn Berghager, and Maelee Berghager.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Morris Kroeger; son-in-law, Hector Rivera; and great granddaughter, Mariah Hays.
Kathryn was a homemaker. She took pride in making sure that everyone had what they needed and was very protective. A talented cook, Kathryn was known for her vegetable soup and carrot jello. Kathryn always made sure that Howard had a hot meal to enjoy. A gamer, Kathryn loved to play Pitch and Carrom, do jigsaw puzzles, and play bad mitten. Kathryn loved the holidays, especially Christmas, she would volunteer her time at the Nutrition Center decorating tables and enjoyed watching Hallmark Movies. Kathryn took pleasure in traveling to the Ozarks and Tupelo, MS, and being outdoors fishing, and camping. Above all, Kathryn cherished her time spent with her family and will be deeply missed.
Pallbearers will be Mark Walker, Mark Wilkerson, John Wilkerson, Matthew Wilkerson, Curt St. Clair, and Chad Hays.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kathryn's great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Parrish Nurse Fund or Monroe City Manor Care Center Auxiliary Fund.
