Kathryn M. Grandy

Kathryn "Kathy" M. Grandy, 92, of New London, MO passed away at 6:32 PM Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in New London, MO. Pastor Chris Kuenzle will officiate.
Burial will be at Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Kathy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Kathy was born March 24, 1930, in Lyman, OK to Homer Samuel Luna and Dollie Mae (Davis) Luna.
She was married to Marvin Grandy on April 13, 1963, in Goodman, MO. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2019.
Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Epperson of New London, MO, and Patricia O'Boyle (Bill) of Harmony, FL; four grandchildren, Kayln M. Epperson of Harmony, FL, Jordan O'Boyle (Brittney) of Harmony, FL, James O'Boyle of Clermont, FL, and Jalen O'Boyle of Harmony, FL; sister-in-law, Charlotte Luna of Granger, Indiana.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Claude Luna, Henry Luna, Roscoe Luna, Bill Luna, and Frank Luna; three sisters, Beatrice Luna Harris, Lillian Luna Armstrong Holifield, Ann Luna Bunch; son-in-law, Mike Epperson; and several nephews.
Kathy was the Valedictorian of the 1949 graduating class of Goodman High School, MO.
Professionally, Kathy worked as a telephone operator, as a bookkeeper for New-Mac Electric in Neosho, MO, and later at Jan's in Cassville, MO.
Away from work, Kathy avidly read her Bible. An excellent cook, she was known for her delicious homemade English muffins, chicken pot pie, biscuits and gravy, rolls, pies, and homemade strawberry jam. Kathy had a green thumb and loved tending to her garden, flowers, and strawberry patch. A few of her favorite flowers were roses, moon flowers, and zinnia's. She loved to read Amish books by Beverly Lewis, and Amish history books. She enjoyed traveling, Washington DC, Holmes County, OH, many trips to Branson, and a special trip to Hawaii with her sister, Ann. In 1989, Kathy and Marvin spent the summer working in Yellowstone at the Old Faithful Lodge. Kathy spoke fondly of the memories she had of picking strawberries and selling garden vegetables on Highway 71 when she was a kid, and also when she entered the powder puff derby with her sister. Kathy was crazy about her children and grandchildren. She and Marvin attended many softball, baseball, basketball, volleyball, band, 4-H, and horse shows for their grandchildren.
Kathy was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in New London, MO, where she sang in the choir, served on the kitchen committee, taught Vacation Bible School, and help with the food distribution program.
Pallbearers will be Doug Bunch, Jim Stephens, Jerry Ketsenburg, Steve Misner, Bill O'Boyle, and Rick Snodgrass.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kayln Epperson, Jordan O'Boyle, James O'Boyle, Jalen O'Boyle, Jody Ketsenburg, Joshua Ketsenburg, Tom Bunch, Mike Harris, and R.C. Harlow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Make a Wish Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
