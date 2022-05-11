Kathryn "Katie" Wood, 70, of Hannibal, Missouri died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022.
Katie was a singer, songwriter, and pianist. She played gigs in Hannibal, including a recurring engagement at The Rustic Oak. Born an artist with eyes to see the world, Katie was also a writer and poet. She published a book of poems: Word Dance, published articles, and worked early in her career in newspaper advertising.
A loving and steadfast wife, Katie was married to Branson for almost 52 years and they collaborated on many endeavors to improve their community. She had several tenures working in Branson’s law office.
Katie’s faith was an important part of her life. She attended and was a member of several churches, most recently Trinity United Church of Christ in Quincy, IL. As an active member of these churches, Katie gave freely of her time assisting with events, teaching Sunday School, serving on committees, and more. Her faith that the world could be better fueled her work as a social-justice warrior, a proud Democrat, an organizer, and her efforts to distribute yard signs like “Hate has No Home Here” to draw attention to causes she supported.
Katie loved gardening and flowers. In spring and summer, she always had vases of flowers around her home and often shared her garden’s bounty with others.
Katie was an important person to many people. She brought people into her family so that they could know love and what it is to be cherished by someone in this world. She maintained many close friendships including several from childhood.
Her good work in the world continues on through her husband Branson Wood, her children: Allison Hungate-Wood, Bennett Wood, Mark Dickman, and Karen Wood; her four grandchildren; her dog Kelsey and grand-dogs Lila and Balu; and the many others who Katie welcomed into her heart.
Visitation will be held 5-7 PM on Friday, May 13, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 14, at First Christian Church in Hannibal, MO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Douglass Community Center Food Pantry or to the organization of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
