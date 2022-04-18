Kathryn A. Gottman

Kathryn “Kathy” A. (Haynes) Gottman, 67, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:51 AM Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 22, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Kathryn’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday, April 22, 2022, at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Kathy was born April 29, 1954, in Hannibal, Missouri to Paul Kurtz and Roberta Usherwood Peacock.
She was previously married to Charles “Poncho” Haynes on March 20, 1971, in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her in death on April 16, 1999.
Survivors include her three children, Charles Haynes (Kandace) of Desoto, Missouri, Stacy Haynes of Beardstown, Illinois, and Sabrina Haynes (Randy) of Beardstown, Illinois; one brother, Paul Kurtz of Barry, Illinois; two sisters, Helen Brinkley of Hannibal, Missouri, and Cindy Ledbetter of Hannibal, Missouri; a special granddaughter that she helped raise, R’eanna Guadarrama (Chad); and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Diannia Brinkley and Velma Waters; two brothers, Steve Kurtz and James Kurtz; and her daughter Sheri (Haynes) Lopez.
Kathy was a wonderful homemaker for her family. A talented cook, her fried chicken was the best and her homemade bread was always a family favorite. Times spent with her grandchildren were cherished moments for Kathy, whether watching cartoons or pitching softballs to her granddaughters, Kathy loved it all. Playing cards, board games or catching her favorite crime shows like NCIS or Criminal Minds were a few of Kathy’s favorites. A faithful Christian, Kathy liked to read her bible and enjoyed listening to gospel music.
Kathy was Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
