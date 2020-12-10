Kathlyn Broemmer, age 72, of New London, MO passed away at 9:15 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her home.
Private family services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be in the Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO.
There will be no public visitation held due to COVID-19.
The funeral service will be live streamed via the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel facebook page. The live stream will start shortly before 10:00 am Saturday.
Kathlyn was born on May 21, 1948, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Art and Virginia (Cornelius) Bramblett.
She was united in marriage to Ted Broemmer on October 11, 1969, at the First Baptist Church of New London.
Survivors include her husband, Ted Broemmer of the home; daughters, Andrea Lipp and husband Randi of New London, MO, Arleta Brehm and husband Justin of Quantico, VA; her fabulous five grandchildren, Dugan Lipp, Korbin Brehm, Ashlyn Lipp, Kane Brehm, Katara Brehm and special nephew, Eddie Broemmer; .
In addition to her parents, Kathlyn was preceded in death by a infant daughter, Alisa Lyn Broemmer.
Kathlyn graduated from Mark Twain High School in the class of 1966 and went on to further her education at Hannibal-LaGrange College receiving her Associates Degree .
Kathlyn worked as the church secretary for the First Baptist Church of New London for forty two years before her retirement.
Family & church was everything to Kathlyn. Some of her favorite times spent together with her family were trips to North Carolina to the beach and Pigeon Forge, TN. She cherished the time spent with her “fabulous five grandchildren” whom some referred to her as “Nena” and some “Nana”. She also enjoyed the fellowship and dinners together with her five classmates “The Girls” that to this date remained friends since elementary school.
In her free time, Kathlyn enjoyed reading, cross stitching, knitting and was a master at Sudoku and crossword puzzles. Relaxing listening to music with her cat “Bambi” was also special to Kathlyn.
Mrs. Broemmer was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of New London.
Pallbearers: Dugan Lipp, Korbin Brehm, Kane Brehm, Eddie Broemmer, Rick Snodgrass and Johnny Simpson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of New London, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Kathlyn’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com