Kathlyn Broemmer Dec 9, 2020 Dec 9, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago

Kathlyn Broemmer, 72, of New London died Dec. 9, 2020, at her home. Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. Burial in Barkley Cemetery.