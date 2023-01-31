Kathleen Susan Cornelius, 69, of Keokuk, IA died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Ft. Madison, IA.
She was born December 9, 1953, in Hannibal MO the daughter of Abbott and Dody Stout Shearman. Kathleen graduated from West Pike High School in Hull, IL.
On September 30, 1972, Kathleen was united in marriage to David Cornelius. He survives.
Other survivors include one daughter, Angela Marie Witte (Randy) of Peoria, IL, one granddaughter, Payten Jean Cornelius of Port Charlotte, FL, one sister, Linda Mosley of Hannibal, MO and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Ben Cornelius, one sister, Carole Hull and one brother, James Shearman.
Kathleen had been employed by Walmart in Keokuk and Bud and Joyce’s Restaurant in Hamilton, IL. She volunteered at the Keokuk Area Hospital for many years.
She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Keokuk.
Kathleen enjoyed doing needlepoint, reading mystery novels and loved all animals, especially cats. Kathleen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who leaves a lifetime of wonderful memories for her family to cherish.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA. A private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, IL.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home with family meeting with friends at that time.
Memorials may be made to Keokuk Humane Society.
