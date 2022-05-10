Kathleen M. Turner

Kathleen Marie Hill Turner, 94, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 8:55 AM Monday, May 9, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Dr. Eric Turner and Pastor Larry Hinds will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Kathleen’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, May 16, 2022 at the funeral home.
Kathleen was born March 7, 1928, in Hannibal, MO to Alvie B. Hill and Goldie I. Martin Hill. She was married to Carl E. Turner on June 2, 1946 in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2003.
Survivors include three children: Charles E. Turner (Joyce) of Hannibal, MO, Kaytha K. Brown (Dale) of Palmyra, MO, and Debbie E. Boutwell of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Leo Hill (Leona) of Hannibal, MO; two sisters: Betty Hinds of Hannibal, MO and Patricia Fullington (Dwight) of Temecula, CA; six grandchildren: Kathi Keylor (Kevin), Eric Turner (Stephanie), Heather Johnson (Amy), Jeremi Dillman (Andrea), Brandy Glenn, and Benjamin Boutwell; 19 great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends and caring staff at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Connie J. Turner Cook; one brother, Charles T. Hill; and one brother-in-law, Howard L. Hinds.
Professionally, Kathleen was a teacher at Eugene Field Elementary School, from which she retired after 19 years.
Kathleen was a wonderful cook and made the most delicious Applesauce Cake and Cherry Delight. Singing at church, working crossword puzzles or word searches, and reading were all activities that she enjoyed. Kathleen loved to travel and go camping. While traveling, she got to see many places such as Washington D.C., Memphis, and Mount Rushmore. Kathleen collected rocks and music boxes from each state she would stop and visit. Kathleen enjoyed working with children and cherished the time she spent in the nursery at Calvary Baptist Church. A published poet, she loved to write poetry. Above all else, Kathleen enjoyed the time she could spend with her family, especially taking family pictures.
Kathleen was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal.
Pallbearers will be Jeremi Dillman, Benjamin Boutwell, Gage Boutwell, Gavin Boutwell, Chase Turner, Carson Turner, Dustin Hubbard, and Jordan Holman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Turner, Leo Hill, Dale Brown, and Dwight Fullington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal-LaGrange University or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
