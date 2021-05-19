Kathleen M. Perry

Kathleen M. (Drawe) Perry, 67, of Palmyra, MO, passed away at 5:38 PM Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. Pastor Wes Gehrke will officiate.
Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Kathleen's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the funeral chapel.
Kathleen was born August 8, 1953, in Kirksville, MO to Chester Henry Drawe and Tilda Jane Lewis Drawe. She was married to Steven Ray Perry on August 31, 1975 in LaGrange, MO. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Timothy Ray Perry of Palmyra, MO and Jennifer Jane McClain (Maurice, Sr.) of LaBelle, FL; 2 grandchildren, Jenna Kathleen Marie McClain and Maurice LaKeith "Reece" McClain, Jr.; 2 brothers, Douglas Drawe (Juanita) and Steve Drawe (Cheri); and her twin sister, Cristine Purcell.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and 1sister, Marcia Louise Holt.
Professionally, Kathleen worked at American Safety in Palmyra until the company closed. She later worked for Watlow Industry in Hannibal for over 30 years, from which she retired in 2019.
Kathleen enjoyed scrapbooking, gardening, sewing, and oil painting. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook meals for her family. Kathleen was a 3 time cancer survivor and she cherished the moments she could spend with her family.
Kathleen was a Lutheran by faith.
Pallbearers will be Matt Perry, Grady Perry, John Perry, Will Perry, Gregg Lyon, Maurice McClain, Sr., Maurice McClain, Jr., and Jenna McClain.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cary Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.