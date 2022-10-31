Katherine Motley

Katherine "Margie" Motley, 95, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:05 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.
Katherine "Margie" Motley, 95, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:05 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Margie was born June 30, 1927, in New London, MO to William Thomas Eales and Lora Goldi Parker Eales.
She was married to Ernest "Bud" Motley in 1948 in Hermann, MO. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1961.
Survivors include her two sons, William B. Motley of Hannibal, MO, and Jerry L. Motley (Carla) of New London, MO; five grandchildren, Tina Marshall (Eugene), William E. Motley (Deanna), Sonny Clark (Tracey), Jill Furniss (Chris), Jeffrey B. Motley; four great grandchildren, Heather Ames (Mike), Jamie Neff, Clayton Bosley, and Ryan Furniss; seven great great grandchildren, Avery Ames, Arison Ames, MaKenzy Neff, Kendall Neff, Bryce Clark, Carlie Clark, and Rylan Clark.; and two nephews, Jesse Lucas (Wanda) and Bradley Lucas (Marilyn).
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Roger T. Motley; one daughter, Margie Clark; one sister, Laura Lucas; one great grandson, Cayden Clark; and her daughter-in-law, Catherine "Cathy" Motley.
Prior to her retirement, Margie enjoyed working in area offices at N.E.I.L.S., the social security office and also for Learning Opportunities. One of Margie’s first jobs out of high school was as a typist for Stark Brothers Nursery in Louisiana, MO. Margie then was a farm wife for 13 years and later managed two restaurants in Bowling Green, MO. Margie finally worked at both the Pastry Box Bakery and then in the kitchen at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Margie enjoyed spending time outdoors in her vegetable garden and admiring the beauty of her sunflowers. A wonderful cook, Margie loved preparing family meals for Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. She liked to challenge herself doing word search and crossword puzzles. Watching the Andy Griffith Show, Mama's Family, or reading old western books were a couple of Margie’s favorite things. Most of all Margie loved babysitting her grandkids and great grandkids, and cherished her time spent with her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hartford Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
