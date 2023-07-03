Katherine "Katie" N. Green, 93, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 7:20 PM, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. J. T. Brown will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Katherine’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the funeral home.
Katherine was born September 26, 1929, in New London, MO to Beatrice Drake King Woodson and Art Oliver King.
She was first married to Arthur R. “Ted” Green. He preceded her death on August 24, 1969. She was later married to George L. Green on November 7, 1970, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2015.
Survivors include her four children, Sheila Gantt of Independence, MO, John Green (Christi) of Canton, MO, Janet Howard of Hannibal, MO, and Starla Ivey (Patrick) of Louisville, KY; two stepsons, Harlan L. Green of Hannibal, MO and Zathanese Green of Quincy, IL.; three special friends: Elsie Gibson Scott, Linda Gibson, Bobbie Muldrew. Also surviving are a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Chester King, Richard King, Ray King, and Benton King; and three sisters, Velma "Mickey" Turner, Oneta Welch, and Marie Campbell.
Many in the Hannibal community will remember Katherine from Green’s Cleaners, that Katherine owned and operated in Hannibal for many years with her husband, Ted. She later worked as a machinist at Hannibal Carbide Tool from which she retired.
Life’s simple pleasures were those that Katherine cherished the most. She loved to go on long walks, do her word find books and cross stitch. A wonderful baker, Katherine’s lemon meringue pie was famous, and her Texas sheet cake was delicious. Attending the Fort Madison Rodeo, a glass of sweet tea and rides with her daughter for a strawberry ice cream sundae were some of Katherine’s favorites. Most of all Katherine cherished her family and her faith. She always looked forward to the times she shared with her family and church.
Katherine was a longtime member of the Eighth and Center Street Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Cartmill, Mike Cassidy, Shaylyn Dean, Mark Howard, Patrick Ivey, Mike McPike.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brandon Cassidy, Vince Green, and Wayne McPike.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eighth and Center Street Baptist Church.
