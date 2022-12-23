We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Katherine A. Minor (Ford) of Springfield, Missouri. Kate passed with close family at hand Tuesday, December 13. Kate is 51 years of age, born September 28, 1971, in Hannibal, Missouri. She is survived by her son Patrick Minor, her parents Richard and Candice Ford of Springfield, and her brother Scott of Hollister, Mo.
Kate attended Hannibal schools until high school, then graduated from Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Mo. She received a BS in Psychology, and MS in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from MSU in Springfield and had a remarkable career at St. Louis-based Ameren. Kate was diagnosed with cancer in mid-2022, and in the permanently-etched words of her son Patrick, “she put up a helluva fight.” Her final wishes are being honored by her family and fulfilled by her son. She is missed terribly by all those whose lives she touched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.