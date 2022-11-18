Karen L. McFarland

Karen Lynn McFarland, 79, of Palmyra, passed away at 7:05 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Karen's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, November 21, 2022, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Reverend Eric Anderson will officiate. A burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Karen was born June 24, 1943, in Hannibal, MO to Claude Leroy and Virginia Elizabeth Gardhouse McFarland.
Survivors include her sisters, Reverend Helen McFarland, and Gayle Hurst; nieces Kristy Bross (Greg) and Susan Ragar (Troy) great nieces and nephews Christopher Janes (Alexis), Dalton Janes, J.C. Bross, Sophia Ragar, Weston Ragar, and Hadley Ragar; great-great niece and nephew Declan and Juvia Janes.
Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents Ellis Arthur and Sophia Elizabeth Gardhouse Roy and Mattie Maynard McFarland, parents, brother in-law Jerry Hurst, and niece Jennifer Elizabeth Hurst.
Karen was a cost accountant for Gardner Denver in Quincy, IL for 24 years. She was tenacious in everything she set her mind to achieving. As a very active and unstoppable woman of God, Karen spent much of her time being a part of any church activity. Karen had a drive and ambition to serve the Lord and help the church: leading Sunday School classes, helping with church shut-ins, working as a district officer for the Palmyra United Methodist Women's group, as an officer for the District UMW and on the Conference Mission Team, as a church camp counselor and craft director, working with different Missions Teams, as an Administrative Board Member, and the Financial Secretary. Karen was also very involved with the local Girl Scouts serving as a troop leader for Junior Girl Scouts and as an adult trainer. Her Girl Scout awards included the Thanks Badge, which is the top award given to adults in Girl Scouting, Outstanding adult in Area IV, and Family of the year.
Karen was a wonderful help in the kitchen and enjoyed baking homemade hot rolls, cookies, banana bread and much more. She taught all of her nieces and nephews to make cookies and rolls from scratch.
She poured her heart into making Christmas ornaments for each family member every year for over 50 years. It is safe to say that Karen relished serving people in any capacity that she could, volunteering with the local Elementary and Middle Schools as a mentor, worked at the Food Pantry every week, was a part of the Hannibal Regional Hospital Auxiliary and knitted hats for the babies, and the Sunshine Ladies at Maple Lawn Nursing Home.
Karen was honored as the Educator of the Year by The Chamber of Commerce for her work with youth.
The pallbearers will be Greg Bross, Troy Ragar, Weston Ragar, J.C. Bross, Christopher Janes, Dalton Janes, David Wharton, Mark Mesplay, and Tom Buckles.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Palmyra United Methodist Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sophia Ragar, Hadley Ragar, Declan Janes, and Juvia Janes.
