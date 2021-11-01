Karen J. Jaynes, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Regency Care in Springfield, Illinois.
She was born in Hannibal on February 7, 1940, to Albert and Virginia (Winn) Beezley. She married Thomas Jaynes in 1958 in Hannibal. He preceded her in death in 2005. Her parents and a daughter, Deidre Muir also preceded her in death.
Karen was formerly employed by Dr. Fenton Drake and by Bohlen & Associates. She enjoyed spending time with her family, painting, cooking and quilting. She loved music and singing. She was a voracious reader and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Linda) Jaynes and Dana Ingram; son-in-law, Larry (Kitty) Muir; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Marlene) Beezley; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family members.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Grand View Burial Park
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
