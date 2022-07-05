Karen E. (Bradshaw) Hendren, 79, of Wichita, Kan., and formerly of this area, passed away at her home in Wichita, Kan. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Tabernacle of Praise, 6400 County Road 445, Hannibal, Mo.
Karen was born September 24, 1942, in Hull, Ill., to Loraine Bradshaw and Leona Chandler Bradshaw.
She was married to George W. Hendren on May 26, 1963, at the Nazarene Church in Hull, Ill. He survives.
Other survivors include her children, Matthew W. Hendren, of Wichita, Kan., Mark A. Hendren, of Indianapolis, Ind., Rebecca J. Hendren, of Wichita, Kan.; her granddaughter, Gabriella N. (Michael) Boyer, of Wichita, Kan.; her great-grandson, Jameson D. Boyer, of Wichita, Kan.; her sister, Gilda (Barnard) Erke, of Barry, Ill; sisters-in-law, Esther Hendren, of Hannibal, Mo., Dorothy (Marvin) Smallwood, of New London, Mo., Rada (Tom) Givan, of Hannibal, Mo., Carol (Craig) Devlin, of Hannibal, Mo.; her brother-in-law, Gary Vaughn, of Hannibal, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her brother and sister-in law, Jerry and Naomi Bradshaw; in-laws, Frances and Melvin Vaughn, Rollie and Elenora Hendren.
Karen was raised in Hull, Ill. She enjoyed being a Home Interior dealer for many years. She loved everything about the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. Some might say she was their #1 fan. An accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and embroidering and sharing what she made with her family and friends.
Karen was a great listener. She loved to share the wisdom of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Love your neighbor just as Jesus loves you, she would be sure to remind us.
