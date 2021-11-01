Karen “Mamaw” Dye, 77, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 4:27 AM, Monday, November 1, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Karen was born June 21, 1944, in Hannibal, Missouri to George Large and Essie Carpenter Large.
Survivors include her daughters, Amanda Main and Angie Lake (Nathan); 1 brother, Herb Large (Donna); 1 sister, Dororthy Yarbrough; 3 grandchildren, Dustin Dye, Brent Orr (Beth) and Agusta Gollaher (Wally); 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; 9 brothers and sisters, Margie Redman, Bertha Large, Nina McNeil, Ella Mae Smith, Delma Lain, Guy Large, Butch Large, Darrel Large and John Large; 2 grandsons, Josh Dye and Boogie Dye; and favorite niece, Florence Laster.
Karen was a proud homemaker and Christian by faith. She loved tending to her beautiful houseplants and cooking for the holidays. When spending time out in nature, Karen enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting, or she could be found hitting an area yard sale. Karen adored spending time with her precious grandchildren and family. Her presence will be truly missed by her many loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Brent Orr and Chucky Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Dye, Boogie Dye and Dustin Dye.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dye grandchildren.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
