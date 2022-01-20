Karen D. Sherman, 66, of Keokuk, Iowa and formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 10:50 AM, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in West Ely, MO. Rev. Scott A. Salo and Rev. Kenneth Schamber will officiate.
Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in West Ely, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Karen’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Karen was born January 9, 1956, in Hannibal, MO to Gustav Albert Weiss and Alta Anna Lee Wasson Weiss.
She was married to Andy Sherman on March 10, 1979, in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include one daughter, Sheena Joelle Sherman Beale (Anthony) of Keokuk, IA, one brother, Larry Weiss (Nancy) of Quincy, Illinois, two sisters, Cheryl Mewhorter (Murray) of Hannibal, MO, and Sharon Thomson (Larry) of Williamstown, MO, and two grandchildren, Anna Lynne Beale and Gannon Albert Beale.
She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents.
Karen was a graduate of Hannibal High School Class of 1974.
Professionally Karen was a hairdresser and beautician for over 30 years in the Hannibal community. She was also the hairdresser at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home during this time. After being a beautician for many years Karen worked at the Hannibal Clinic for 12 years before her retirement.
Away from work Karen loved to spend time with her family. She was a doting “Nana” and loved nothing more that hanging out with the grandkids. Karen also loved St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, often watching every game and discussing the details for each game with her friends. Karen’s favorite player to watch on the Cardinals may have been second baseman Tommy Herr, but her favorite player of all time was her husband, Andy Sherman during his playing days as a catcher with O’Donnell’s Fastpitch. Karen spent countless weekends supporting the team as they traveled all over the United States to play.
Another passion of Karen’s was cruising. She loved to vacation with her family on a beautiful cruise, favorite trips included cruises to the Panama Canal and a trip to Hawaii. Life’s simple pleasures were Karen’s favorites. She was a wonderful cook and baker and loved to treat her family to her home cooking. Karen also enjoyed golfing, old time country music and the moments she shared with her family and friends. Karen will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Karen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in West Ely, MO.
Pallbearers will be Richard Ives, Dave Sherman, David Nutt, Michael Gilbert, Kenny Epperson and Jim McMakin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ellis Feith, Ronnie Key, J.R. Butterfield, Paul Doughtery, Larry Weiss and Kenny White.
Online condolences may be made, and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com
