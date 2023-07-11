June Walker, 85, of Denton, TX, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 8th, 2023, after an extended illness. June was the daughter of Joseph and Edna Plunkett.
She graduated from Hannibal High School in Hannibal, MO, in 1955, and later attended Hannibal LaGrange University to study history. Afterward, June moved to Clearwater, FL, with her family, where they enjoyed long days at the beach.
June possessed beauty, grace, and intelligence, which led her to become a model and presenter at a local TV station. Later, she pursued a career as a travel agent at Keppie Travel in Clearwater.
It was during a travel mixer in March of 1962 that June met her husband, Jay Walker, Sr. They were blessed with two children, Jay II and Nola. After eighteen years of marriage, June and Jay divorced, and June chose to remain single, finding joy in spending time with her children, and later, her grandchildren.
June was a talented artist, skilled in drawing and painting. She had a delightful personality and a witty sense of humor. In her later years, she became co-owner of Mean Green Travel, where she shared her passion for travel with her clients.
She enjoyed exploring family ancestry, reading, listening to classical music, caring for her pets, and was a devout Baptist. Most of all, she adored being a grandmother.
Ms. Walker is survived by her daughter, Nola Kemp, and her spouse, Kevin; her son, Jay Walker II, and his spouse, Stephanie; and two grandchildren, Neiman Walker (and spouse Ellee) and Julian Kemp.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Plunkett.
A memorial service will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18th, at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, located at 705 N. Locust, Denton, TX 76201.
Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation at themmrf.org.
