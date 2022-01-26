Julius J. Bell

Julius Jerome Bell, 57, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away at 10:59 AM, Monday, January 24, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
There will be no services at this time. A memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Julius was born April 21, 1964, in Louisiana, MO to Everett Fredrick Bell and Dorothy Rosetta McQuay Bell.
Survivors include three children, Julius Jerome also known as,”Johanthan” Davis (Alba Rocio Davis) of Grandview, MO, Jordan Marshall Pagett of Quincy, IL, and Dustin Wade Bell of Quincy, IL, the mother of Jordan and Dustin, Regina Fitzpatrick, 5 brothers, Larry Joe Hawkins (Betty), Nathan Eugene Hawkins, Darrell Lamont Bell, Donnie Bell (Tina), Michael Andrew Bell (Charlene D.) six sisters, Patricia Johnson, Janet Bell, Kathy McMillan, Kelly Gumble (Steve), Lisa Rouse and Leslie Purvis (Jay). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Isabella Rocio Davis, Alba Sophia Davis, Za’Miaha Allison, Kierria Bell, JaNaeyah Bell, Elijah Jones, Hailie Fugate, Elxis Fugate, Davaih Fugate, Abbi Fugate, Ka’laynah Bell and KaLeisha Bell and a host of nieces and nephews.
Julius is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Sheila Thompson, one brother, Guilford Hawkins, Jr., and one granddaughter, Ariayana Bell.
Professionally Julius was a carpenter. He also worked as a farm hand and mechanic.
Julius enjoyed fishing, doing lawn mower repair and tinkering on cars.
Watching movies and listening to classic rock music of Neil Young and Jimi Hendrix were a few of Julius favorites. Julius was a great cook who loved his ice cream.
Most of all Julius loved his family and enjoyed family gatherings.
Julius was a Baptist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
