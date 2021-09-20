Judy Stanton, 80 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 5:54 AM Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Judy’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Funeral Services and Burial will be held later at the Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary in Colton, CA.
Judy was born on March 27, 1941 in Springfield, MO to Jesse D. Johnson and Pearl M. Freeman Johnson.
She was married to Gary D. Stanton on April 6, 1991 in Rialto, California. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2015.
Judy was also preceded in death by her parents, three children: Michael D. “Mickey” DeHeer, Laurie N. DeHeer and Carol S. DeHeer; one brother, Gary Johnson; one stepdaughter, Brenda Stanton; one stepson, Scott Stanton; one daughter-in-law, Denice DeHeer and one great-niece, Kenslie Mae Tompkins.
Survivors include: one son, Jerry DeHeer (Colette) of San Bernardino, CA; four stepchildren: Trudy Taylor (Steve) of Riverside, CA, John Stanton of Oregon, Karen Spittler-Carrier of Hawaii and Mark Spittler (Erin) of Orlando, FL; one brother, Michael Johnson of San Bernardino, CA; one sister, Julia A. Campbell of Hannibal, MO; three grandchildren: Teasha DeHeer, Kandice Wolfe (Aaron) and Krystal Jones (John) and several other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving is one niece, Tammy Jane Brownell (Alan) of Hannibal, MO and her children that are great nieces and great nephews: Nova Sawyer, Christina Weis, Joshua Sawyer, Brittany Widebrook, Matthew Weis, Heather Tompkins, other survivors include other nieces and nephews and many great great nieces and great great nephews.
Judy worked in customer relations and manager positions most of her professional career. In California Judy worked for many years as a manager at The House of Fabric and later when she moved to Missouri, for several years she was the Customer Relations Manager for Stark Brothers Nurseries in Louisiana, MO. Away from work Judy loved to spend time with her family. She was an excellent seamstress and loved to sew and knit over the years. An attendee at many auctions, Judy loved to collect antique furniture and refinish it as a hobby. St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, reading mysteries and Caribbean Cruises were also a few of Judy’s favorites. She was a wonderful cook and her family always loved her mashed potatoes, taco casserole and even her cole slaw with blueberries! Most of all Judy cherished her family and she always looked forward to the moments they shared together.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Center, as well as Community Loving Care Hospice, for the exceptional care they showed to Judy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute many be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.